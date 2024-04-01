Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s previous close.

PLNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Planet Fitness stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,632. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The company had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,147,000 after buying an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 164.7% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,007 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $182,500,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,940.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,375,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,347 shares during the period. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

