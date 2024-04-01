Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 2.1 %

Worthington Enterprises stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.95. 161,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Worthington Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.