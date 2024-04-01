EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) CRO Nicole Swies Sells 2,250 Shares

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,605.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at $813,192.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicole Swies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of EZCORP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $19,642.50.

Shares of EZPW stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.09. 285,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.15. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.00.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.66 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EZPW. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1,424.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,185 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter worth about $9,297,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 1,960.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 751,114 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 104.5% during the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 985,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 503,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

