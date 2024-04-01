Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Craig Hallum

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.02. 676,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,211. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 256,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 125,913 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 199,107 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

