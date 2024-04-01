Roth Mkm Lowers Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Price Target to $9.00

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shimmick in a report on Monday, December 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Shimmick in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shimmick Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Shimmick

Shimmick stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.68. 72,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,201. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33. Shimmick has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at $2,580,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at $1,997,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Shimmick in the 4th quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.

