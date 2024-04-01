AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Down to $17.60

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $17.19. AT&T shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 7,464,771 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

