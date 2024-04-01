Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Noble Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSQ. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSQ

Townsquare Media Stock Up 4.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSQ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 191,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,860. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 736,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,832 shares of company stock valued at $151,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 22.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.