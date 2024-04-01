Short Interest in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Drops By 21.1%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,748,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,477,000 after acquiring an additional 116,999 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 62,963 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $7.28. 388,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $396.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

