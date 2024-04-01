Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52. 101,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 138,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $792.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $59,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $59,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 11,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 596,568 shares of company stock valued at $9,042,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

About Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after buying an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,348,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,928,000 after purchasing an additional 616,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 79,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 4,847.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 456,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

