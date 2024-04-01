Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52. 101,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 138,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $792.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $59,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $59,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 11,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 596,568 shares of company stock valued at $9,042,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enliven Therapeutics
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.