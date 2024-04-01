Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. 257,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 422,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMRA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,360,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,692,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after acquiring an additional 190,632 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $12,870,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 704.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 518,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

