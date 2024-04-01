Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Up 4.1%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 125,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 548,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DESP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Despegar.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

