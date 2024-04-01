Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $122.37 and last traded at $123.59. 1,417,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,084,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.72.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.72.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LABU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $18,492,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.