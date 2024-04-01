Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.58. 142,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 818,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRRK. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $45,384.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $45,384.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 6,634 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $105,679.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,844 shares of company stock worth $534,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

