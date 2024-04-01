Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. 1,401,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,547,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StockNews.com cut Globalstar from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Globalstar Stock Down 5.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $937,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,020,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,422.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,980,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,400. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Articles

