Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.20

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 41521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.61. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

