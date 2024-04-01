Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 29th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Ontex Group Price Performance
ONXXF stock remained flat at $8.35 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. Ontex Group has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $8.41.
Ontex Group Company Profile
