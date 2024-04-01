Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 29th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Ontex Group Price Performance

ONXXF stock remained flat at $8.35 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. Ontex Group has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $8.41.

Get Ontex Group alerts:

Ontex Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ontex Group NV develops, produces, and supplies personal hygiene products and solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Cremer, Canbebe, Helen Harper, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.