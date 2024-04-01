NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Update

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,200 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the February 29th total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NNXPF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,498. NanoXplore has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

