PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,537,500 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 1,838,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 615.0 days.
PointsBet Stock Performance
Shares of PBTHF stock remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. PointsBet has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.
PointsBet Company Profile
