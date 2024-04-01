PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,537,500 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 1,838,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 615.0 days.

PointsBet Stock Performance

Shares of PBTHF stock remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. PointsBet has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

PointsBet Company Profile

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

