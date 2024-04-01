Short Interest in OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Rises By 27.4%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,600 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 29th total of 703,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 559.8 days.
OCI Stock Performance
OCINF traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.13. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. OCI has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $33.47.
OCI Company Profile
