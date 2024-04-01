Short Interest in OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Rises By 27.4%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,600 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 29th total of 703,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 559.8 days.

OCI Stock Performance

OCINF traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.13. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. OCI has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $33.47.

OCI Company Profile

OCI N.V. produces and distributes hydrogen-based and natural gas-based products to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as other nitrogen products.

