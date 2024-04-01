Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 68,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 20.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp Increases Dividend

About Nordea Bank Abp

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.9872 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordea Bank Abp’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

