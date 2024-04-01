Short Interest in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Expands By 25.0%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Postal Savings Bank of China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSTVY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.51. 223,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,644. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $14.06.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Postal Savings Bank of China
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.