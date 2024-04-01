Short Interest in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Expands By 25.0%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Postal Savings Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSTVY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.51. 223,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,644. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $14.06.

Get Postal Savings Bank of China alerts:

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits, as well as passbooks and certificate of deposits; micro and personal pledged, and personal business loans; payment and collection agency, various settlement, domestic remittance and exchange, cross-border remittance, personal exchange settlement and sale, and foreign currency exchange services; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.