iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 12.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $104,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.35. 1,573,281 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.21.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

