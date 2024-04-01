Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.98. 968,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $114.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.21.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.