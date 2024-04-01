Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Union Pacific by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.78. 1,176,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

