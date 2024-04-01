Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 208,722 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,898 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 208,722 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after buying an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,485 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of eBay by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $138,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,018,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.08. 2,642,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,873,213. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. eBay’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

