Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.44. 2,388,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,093. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

