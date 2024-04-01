Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 24,970 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 24,970 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 11,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 97,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 43,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.31. 5,908,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,467,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.16. The firm has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.