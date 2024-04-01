Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 43,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Oracle by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Oracle by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 112,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,858. The stock has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.57. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.09 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

