GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $16,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.23. 953,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. Argus upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

