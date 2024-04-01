Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 621 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises about 1.6% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.25. The stock had a trading volume of 127,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,391. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.38.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,189,544 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

