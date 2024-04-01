Essex Savings Bank Buys 1,368 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,309,361,000 after purchasing an additional 452,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,932. The company has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of -51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average of $209.59. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.