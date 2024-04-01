JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,425. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

