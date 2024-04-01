apricus wealth LLC Has $590,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 45,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.0 %

PEP stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.26. 1,067,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.