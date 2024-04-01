Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.8% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.30. The stock had a trading volume of 637,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,963. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

