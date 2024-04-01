Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,775,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,425,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.43. 2,092,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,354,359. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

