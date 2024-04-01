Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Increased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.1% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $31,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

WM traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.93. 601,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,706. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

