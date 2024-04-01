Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $32,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock traded down $2.80 on Monday, reaching $244.65. 365,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.68 and a 200-day moving average of $244.66. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $229.85 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

