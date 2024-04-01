iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 131,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,787,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,001,000.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 531,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,858. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

