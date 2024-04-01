Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $289,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,278,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,136,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

