Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $2.22 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.1% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,558,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,329,000 after purchasing an additional 384,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,492,000 after purchasing an additional 54,832 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $331,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,410,000 after purchasing an additional 129,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.61. The company had a trading volume of 583,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,274. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

