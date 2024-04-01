Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Investor AB (publ) Price Performance

Investor AB (publ) stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.25. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,904. Investor AB has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82.

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

