Crane Advisory LLC Has $6.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Crane Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

IQLT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 668,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,217. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $39.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

