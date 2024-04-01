Crane Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Crane Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 461,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 5.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.62. 811,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,648. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1526 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.