Crane Advisory LLC Has $68.20 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Crane Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,987,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091,357 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 15.3% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $68,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after buying an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,187 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,717 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,793,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,804 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.77. 8,086,482 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

