SNS Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 3.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.32% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $29,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,917,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.76. 165,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $185.37 and a one year high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

