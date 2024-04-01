SNS Financial Group LLC Has $35.70 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $35,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,003,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after purchasing an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 667,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,869. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

