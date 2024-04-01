Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,252,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

