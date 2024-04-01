JLB & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Target by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT opened at $181.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.53 and a 200-day moving average of $135.41. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

