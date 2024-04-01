Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $13.31 on Monday, reaching $711.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,610. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $664.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.28.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $641.05.

Get Our Latest Report on KLA

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.