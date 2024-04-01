Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $17.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $760.04. The stock had a trading volume of 952,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,212. The business’s 50 day moving average is $737.05 and its 200-day moving average is $639.53. The company has a market cap of $722.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $342.30 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

